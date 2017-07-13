NASA just released closest photos ever taken of Jupiter

Humans are now getting their closest and clearest look ever of the planet Jupiter.

NASA released a series of stunning photos Thursday showing the planet from just 5,600 miles away – spitting distance in terms of outer space.

Scientists are especially interested in gaining new knowledge about Jupiter’s most distinctive feature, the Great Red Spot, a 10,000-mile-wide storm.

The new images come from the Juno space probe which launched from Florida in 2011 and made it to Jupiter on July 4, 2016.

“These images from Monday are just the beginning of scientists' plans for Juno,” according to a NASA statement.

"This monumental storm has raged on the solar system's biggest planet for centuries. Now, Juno and her cloud-penetrating science instruments will dive in to see how deep the roots of this storm go, and help us understand how this giant storm works and what makes it so special."

June has traveled about 71 million miles around the planet so far and is expected to yield more data in the coming months.