NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, honored at West Virginia State

The movie "Hidden Figures" showed the vital roles three black women played at NASA, including launching famous astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

One of those women, NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, was honored this past weekend at her alma mater West Virginia State University.

The school unveiled a life-sized statue of Johnson. Johnson, who celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday, enrolled at the school when she was only 14 years old.

Years later she provided the calculations necessary to help NASA during Glenn's orbital mission in 1962.

There is also an endowed scholarship named in Johnson's honor. Johnson received the medal of freedom in 2015.