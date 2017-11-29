NBC to kick off the holidays with lighting of the Rockefeller tree

On Wednesday night you can watch the Rockefeller Center light its giant Christmas tree during the annual star-studded event in New York City.

The 75-foot Norway Spruce will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

Musical guests will include Brett Eldredge, Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Nettles and more. The Today anchors, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the holiday special.

That will begin at 7 p.m. on KWQC.