4th person charged in UNC Confederate monument toppling

The Latest on the legal case surrounding the toppling of a Confederate monument at North Carolina's flagship university (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A fourth person has been charged with helping to topple a Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina.

The university released a new list Thursday of the current total of 14 people arrested in connection with two recent protests.

It says four people were charged with helping to topple the monument during an Aug. 20 protest, while a fifth person that night was charged with wearing a mask before the statue fell.

The fourth person charged with misdemeanor counts of defacing a public monument and rioting is 18-year-old Margarita Sitterson. A phone listing for her couldn't immediately be found in public records, and a message left for a relative wasn't returned. Court records show she has a court date in September.

A lawyer representing other protesters didn't immediately respond to a text message asking if he's her lawyer.

Nine others were arrested during follow-up demonstrations near the statue's empty pedestal on Saturday.

_________

The protesters who brought down a Confederate statue at North Carolina's flagship university acted with "a righteous show of people power" after university leaders refused to remove it, one of those accused in the demonstration said Thursday.

Raul Jimenez, who was previously acquitted of helping topple another Confederate statue in nearby Durham, briefly appeared in court on misdemeanor charges of rioting and defacing a public monument. Three others have later court dates on the same charges of helping to tear down "Silent Sam" at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Aug. 20.

University and legislative leaders have demanded a hard look at how a "highly organized" group of protesters used banners to conceal their preparations to bring down the statue with a rope — and why police were non-confrontational. Thursday's hearing came a day after public records revealed that a town police chief assisting the campus force with crowd control told his officers to stay back not long before the statue fell.

Asked outside court if he knew about advance plans to topple "Silent Sam," Jimenez said: "I think what happened is the community came together and made a decision, whether it was that night ... whenever it was; that decision was to take down the statue."

UNC Chancellor Carol Folt "has been asked by students and faculty to take this statue down, trying to go through legal channels ... but she has refused and so the community took action," he said in an interview.

Jimenez, 27, declined to say whether he's guilty of helping topple the monument that protesters called a racist symbol. But he said he will fight the charges, calling the takedown "a righteous show of people power."

Several-dozen supporters packed the courtroom, some wearing buttons with the slogan "Do It Like Durham & Chapel Hill."

Tensions remained high more than a week after the bronze statue was taken down. The crowd accompanying Jimenez got into back-and-forth yelling and chants Thursday with a smaller group who came to support a pro-Confederate demonstrator charged with assault. Barry Brown wore a sticker on his shirt that said "Save Our Monuments" while he appeared in court on a charge of hitting an anti-statue protester during follow-up demonstrations Saturday in Chapel Hill.

One truck drove by with small Confederate flags and another played "Dixie," but there was no physical confrontation.

Brown did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The university also released a statement Thursday showing a fourth person has been charged with helping topple the statue.

Meanwhile, text messages and emails obtained through a public records request show Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue told his officers, who were backing up campus police, to stay back before the statue was toppled during the Aug. 20 protest. WRAL-TV was first to report on the documents, which were later released to The Associated Press and others. Messages show that Blue instructed officers: "do not engage w Crowd at statue. Stay way out."

UNC police have primary responsibility for patrolling the campus, but the two departments assist each other. It's not clear why the campus police took a less confrontational approach than at previous protests.

Blue's department has also been under scrutiny after a photo surfaced of an officer on duty that night with a forearm tattoo resembling an anti-government group's logo. Town manager Roger Stancil issued a statement this week that the officer was placed on paid leave for displaying "a tattoo that is associated with the '3 Percenters,'" and an internal investigation could result in disciplinary action.

Silent Sam had stood in a main campus quad since 1913. It came down about a year after a Confederate statue in Durham was felled by protesters using a ladder and a rope, while deputies took video but didn't intervene. A Durham judge found Jimenez not guilty of defacing that monument and dismissed cases against two others after prosecutors had problems proving the identity of protesters shown on video. The Durham district attorney later dismissed charges against the remaining five.