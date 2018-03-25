NCAA Final Four teams are set

From 68 teams in the NCAA tournament, four remain after the Elite Eight games concluded.

11 seed Loyola-Chicago will take on 3 seed Michigan at 5:09pm.

For the Ramblers, it's the first Final Four appearance since the 1963 team won the National Championship.

In 2013, Michigan played in the Final Four game, advancing to the National Championship and losing to Louisville. The Wolverines set a single-season school record with its 32nd win over Florida State in the Elite 8 game.

On the other side of the bracket, Villanova will head to its second Final Four in the past three years.

The Wildcats will take on Kansas, who narrowly beat out Duke in an overtime Elite Eight game.

All Final Four games will air on TBS on Saturday, March 31st.

The National Championship will take place on Monday, April 2.