NIU to mark 10th anniversary of deadly campus shooting

Northern Illinois University will mark the tenth anniversary of a shooting that left five students dead with a memorial service.

Bells will toll and wreaths will be placed at a memorial at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday at the school's DeKalb campus. School officials say the university community will observe a moment of reflection.

Numerous events have been held in the days leading up to the Feb. 14, 2008, anniversary of the shootings at Cole Hall. A gunman opened fire in a large classroom, killing five students and wounding more than a dozen others before killing himself.

Memorials started Friday with a candlelight vigil on campus honoring victims Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.