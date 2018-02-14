NIU to mark 10th anniversary of deadly campus shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2009 file photo, Five crosses stand outside Northern Illinois University’s Cole Hall marking the one year anniversary of a shooting in the NIU lecture hall that left five students dead in DeKalb, Ill. NIU will mark the tenth anniversary of the shooting with a memorial service Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Bells will toll and wreaths will be placed at a memorial at 3:06 p.m. at the school’s DeKalb campus. School officials say the university community will observe a moment of reflection. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:45 AM, Feb 14, 2018

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) -- Northern Illinois University will mark the tenth anniversary of a shooting that left five students dead with a memorial service.

Bells will toll and wreaths will be placed at a memorial at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday at the school's DeKalb campus. School officials say the university community will observe a moment of reflection.

Numerous events have been held in the days leading up to the Feb. 14, 2008, anniversary of the shootings at Cole Hall. A gunman opened fire in a large classroom, killing five students and wounding more than a dozen others before killing himself.

Memorials started Friday with a candlelight vigil on campus honoring victims Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

 