UPDATE: NSA director says US hasn't deterred Russian meddling

The U.S. response to Russian meddling and disinformation campaigns has not been strong enough to deter Moscow's activities, a top intelligence official said Tuesday.

"I believe that President (Vladimir) Putin has clearly come to the conclusion that there's little price to pay and that therefore, 'I can continue this activity,'" Adm. Mike Rogers told Congress. "Clearly what we have done hasn't been enough."

Rogers, director of both the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, said he's taken steps to respond to the threat, but that neither President Donald Trump nor Defense Secretary James Mattis has granted him any additional authority to counter Russian efforts to sow discord in the United States.

"I have taken steps within my authority to be a good, pro-active commander," Rogers said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. "I have not been granted any additional authorities."

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said that's an indication that the U.S. had not yet taken action against Russia for its meddling. "We're watching them intrude in our elections, spread misinformation, become more sophisticated ... and we're just, essentially, just sitting back and waiting," Reed said.

Rogers said he didn't fully agree with the characterization that the U.S.was just sitting back and waiting. But he said: "It's probably fair to say that we have not opted to engage in some of the same behaviors that we are seeing" from Russia.

Rogers said he doesn't have the day-to-day authority to try to deter Russian activities at their source. He said that authority is held by Trump and Mattis. "There are some things I have the authority to do and I'm acting on that authority."

He said U.S. sanctions and recent indictments of Russians have had some impact. But Rogers said: "It certainly hasn't generated the change in behavior that, I think, we all know we need."

Rogers is retiring and his appearance before the committee was expected to be his last.