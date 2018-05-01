NSYNC receives star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

*NSYNC fans said "Bye Bye Bye" to waiting for a reunion Monday as the band members got together to unveil their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The boy band burst on to the music scene in the late 1990's and stole the hearts of millions of teenage girls.

Now, they are all in their late 30's and 40's and reuniting to celebrate the historic moment.

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake made up the band which boasted dozens of singles and multi-platinum albums.

*NSYNC joins other boy bands Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men with stars on the Walk of Fame.