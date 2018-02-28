NTSB: Freight crew was on scene during S. Carolina crash

Federal investigators say the crew of a CSX freight train was still on scene at the time of a deadly South Carolina crash, with an engineer running to safety as a passenger train hurtled down the track toward him.

That detail was among information released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators have said human decision making "likely" played a key role in the Feb. 4 crash near Cayce.

Several weeks ago, the NTSB said a switch was in the wrong position, sending an Amtrak passenger train onto a side track where the CSX freight train was parked.

The Amtrak engineer and conductor died. More than 100 passengers were taken to hospitals.

The final NTSB report isn't expected for months.