There's a funeral Tuesday in honor of fallen New York City police officer Miosotis Familia.

Family, friends, and colleagues will gather at a church in the Bronx to say their final goodbyes.

Familia, 48, was the mother of three children and a 12-year veteran with the NYPD.

She was shot and killed while on duty last week, sitting in a squad car with her partner. Investigators called it an "unprovoked attack."

Hundreds of officers are expected to attend the service.