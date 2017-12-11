NYPD responding to report of Times Square area explosion - UPDATED

UPDATE 8:09 A.M. - A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

UPDATE 7:43 A.M. - Law enforcement official tells AP that man had an explosive device strapped on when it exploded in New York City subway.

UPDATE 7:26 A.M. - A law enforcement official says what is believed to be an explosive device has been set off on Manhattan subway platform.

A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word of any other injuries.

Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY - The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It's led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.