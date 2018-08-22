Nabisco frees the cracker animals from their cages

The classic boxes of animal crackers you may recall from your childhood are getting a makeover.

After 116 years, Nabisco is changing the boxes of Barnum's Animals so that the creatures shown are no longer in cages.

A zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla are now displayed roaming in the wild.

News of the revamp is being cheered by the animal rights organization, PETA, which began advocating for the change in 2016.

The group had waged legal fights against the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus over the treatment of circus animals.

That circus shut down last year, but the name "Barnum", a reference to circus showman P.T. Barnum, will remain part of the animal crackers' packaging.