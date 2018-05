America's favorite cookie has new flavors. Nabisco is marketing three new limited-edition Oreos.

The flavors are CHerry Cola, Kettle Corn and Pina Colada.

The snack company says it received hundreds of thousands of ideas for new flavors.

The three finalists were chosen after being judged on taste appeal, creativity and originality.

Now, Nabisco is trying to pick a winner. It's hosting a contest to determine the public's favorite.

You can vote in the contest by clicking this link.