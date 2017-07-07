Naked baby fuels restaurant feud

A Memphis, Tennessee restaurant has deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.

The uproar began when a customer took to Google to write a review about an event she said happened while she was eating at Imagine Vegan Cafe. The unedited review can be read below:

"On the real, I eat here all the time. I still probably will bc I like to go out and there are few options available to me BUT y'all listen. During my visit, a bare butt naked baby was running around, stood up on a table with its black theyre so dirty feet, and bent over to show me it's butthole. I wish I was exaggerating. establishment and kids do weird things but naked baby was running around for like 15 minutes while all the workers started are just standing to the side talking and laughing over it. And for my food, I can heat up a tofurky sausage just as well and in under half the time."

Owner Kristie Jeffrey says some of what the the reviewer said happened is true, but she believes much of the post was exaggerated.

"It was summer and it's hot. She does what a baby does, and she ripped it and she ran," Jeffrey said about her 22-month-old daughter.

She also vowed to publicly identify and ban any customers who leave negative reviews.

