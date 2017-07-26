Name released of woman killed in Bettendorf car crash

UPDATE: According to Bettendorf officials, 86 year old Bernice McConnell of Bettendorf was killed in the accident on Sunday, July 23.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. The 17-year-old was charged and cited for Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC)- An 86-year-old Bettendorf woman was killed this afternoon after a 17-year-old driver crossed the center line and collided with her car.

Bettendorf Police say the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old was traveling east in the 3800 block of State Street. Police say he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and hit a 2006 ford focus traveling westbound.

The 86-year-old driver woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by Bettendorf firefighters. She was taken to the hospital by Medic Ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Names of the drivers are not being released at this time.