Nashua Police Department warns of fake Facebook profile

The Nashua Police Department is warning of a fake Facebook profile that is soliciting explicit content from minors.

The account, "Tom Stanton" @tom.stanton.79677, messages the user to solicit for sexual images under threat of public shaming through “dirt” the account supposedly has on the user.

NBC's Dateline has previously shared these tips to help you keep your child safe on the internet.

1. Learn about the Internet and learn what the dangers are. Parents need to sit by their child and work with them. Know that the Internet is also a highway. No parent who has a son or daughter that just learned how to drive would give them the keys and say, “Go where you want, do what you want.” Share information with them about real things that happened to real kids.

2. Create expectations that they’re going to be monitored.

3. Let them know that you’re going to be there for them in case things go haywire. Make them feel that they can come back to you and say, “I am in trouble.”