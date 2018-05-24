Nate Boulton to suspend campaign amid sexual misconduct allegations

A Democrat has announced he will be pulling out of the election for governor after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Nate Boulton was in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Three women said earlier this week Nate Boulton touched them inappropriately during separate incidents.

Still up for the Democratic nomination are Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris, and Ross Wilburn.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa Jeff Kaufmann released a statement after hearing about the accusations. He called the allegations against Boulton "deeply disturbing."

