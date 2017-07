Competitors weight the odds as they weigh-in for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest.

Nine-time winner Joey Chestnut is back to defend his title after setting a record last year. Chestnut downed 70 hotdogs in 10 minutes.

2016 was a comeback for Chestnut, who lost the year before. Champ Miki Sudo also stepped on the scale. She is going for an unprecedented four-in-a-row in the women's division.