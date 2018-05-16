Local organizations encourage people to take part in National Bike to Work Week

National Bike to Work Week is May 14-18, and at least one Quad Cities organization is encouraging people to put their foot on the pedal.

The Quad Cities Bicycle club is giving free breakfast for those who take part in the week. Participants can find their booth at the bottom of the Government Bridge along Davenport's riverfront trail.

The club is also having a special ride to honor those who have been injured or killed while cycling. It's called the QC Ride of Silence, and the event is being held Wednesday, May 16. The club is hoping to raise awareness and promote safe sharing of the roads. People wanting to ride can meet at the Freight House at 6 p.m.

