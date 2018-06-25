National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium receives grant for conservation efforts

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been given a $5,000 donation from the APC, an LGI Company, to support its Wyoming Toad conservation efforts.

The money will be used to buy a brumation chamber for the toads that the Museum & Aquarium has been propagating since 2007.

“Our facility accounts for 22 percent of all Wyoming Toads produced in this timeframe," Andy Allison, Director of Living Collections said.

In the 1990s the toads were classified as "extinct in the wild," with only 12 Wyoming Toads known to exist.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlif Service (USFWS) collected the toads and then captive breedin began so zoos and aquariums were invited to help with propagation efforts.

The Museum & Aquarium expects the chamber to improve their success rates in the future.