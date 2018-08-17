National Park Staff to harvest native seeds for prairie restoration

The National Park Service is looking for volunteers on Saturday, September 22, to help gather seeds from native plants in the prairie at Herbert Hoover National Historic Site. All ages are welcome. E-mail heho_information@nps.gov or call (319) 643-2541 if you are interested in participating.

The seeds harvested will be planted by the National Park Service in the fall. Seeds will be collected from plants like big bluestem, canada wild rye, blazing star and spiderwort. In October, the Conservation Corp of Iowa will come and remove invasive shrubs, and replant the area with these species.

If you would like to volunteer to harvest seeds, please meet at the Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. for an orientation and to get signed up. Work will be from about 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Dress for the weather, and wear comfortable work clothes. Long pants and closed toe shoes are required; ticks are abundant. Bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, long-sleeved shirt, and a snack. The park has work gloves and other required tools.

Herbert Hoover National Historic Site and the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum are in West Branch, Iowa at exit 254 off I-80. Both are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time. For more information go online at www.nps.gov/herberthoover or call (319) 643-2541.