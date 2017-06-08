National Parks suffering maintenance problems due to Congress budget delays

National Parks across the country are facing serious wear and tear, with much-needed repairs and maintenance postponed for lack of funds.

Like thousands of other business owners in this part of the southwest, Danny Giovale of Kahtoola Microspikes knows the Grand Canyon is critical to this economy.

"The importance of Grand Canyon National Park to this region is hard to overstate. It's essential to this region... People come from around the world; we have over five million visitors a year."

National Parks like the Grand Canyon not only protect very special natural resources; they're also economic assets, generating about 18 billion dollars every year for local communities. And these assets always need maintenance and repairs.

"The park is a well-worn, well-used, well-loved place that could use a lot of help with some of the deferred maintenance, absolutely."

National Parks have a long list of repairs and maintenance that are postponed every year because necessary budgets have not been approved by Congress.

"Our road systems and our facility infrastructure systems were installed many years ago, and over time we've just not been able to focus on delivering the services needed to maintain those systems. But here on the Grand Canyon, our primary issue that we have to deal with is the Trans-Canyon Pipeline," said Don Curnutt of the National Park Service.

"We gravity-feed 1.2 million gallons a day across the Grand Canyon through 16 miles of aluminum pipe. And it's fifty-plus years old, and it's starting to wear out. Some years, I've seen it break upwards of 20 times," continued Paul Koenig, also of the National Park Service.

The water system here is essential to providing services for park visitors. But without the budget to pay for them, the repairs the park needs remain on the list of deferred maintenance, a growing backlog for National Parks across the country that's now estimated at $11 billion.

