National School Walkouts: How local schools are responding

A national walkout is being planned for Wednesday, March 14th at 10 a.m., a month after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. With the death toll at 17, students plan to walk out for 17 minutes, a minute for each life lost.

TV-6 has reached out to local school districts and here is how they are handling the walkouts.

Davenport:

The district has said as long as the kids are being respectful, they should not face any type of punishment.

Galesburg:

We have reached out and have left a voicemail. Once we hear back, we will update their response.

Geneseo:

Has posted support for those students wanting to participate in the walkout. They posted in part: "Our focus during these events are for student safety at the foremost; and not what kind of consequences for discipline are being considered. We respect the students’ need to join with others to commemorate the loss of 17 student and 3 staff lives in Florida, and to civilly address their concerns about student safety."

Mercer County:

Mercer County School District Superintendent Scott Petrie tells us they are going to be hosting an assembly instead of a walkout.

"We are hosting an assembly at 10:00am for students to recognize the Parkland victims and explain local efforts to prevent a similar tragedy."

Moline:

They have posted their support for the walkout on their page, posting in part: “Students who adhere to the above timeline and parameters will be granted an in-building absence for their first advocacy demonstration. Any student leaving campus or failing to follow the above timeline may be subject to discipline in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct. "

Muscatine:

We have reached out and have left a voicemail. Once we hear back, we will update their response.

Sterling:

We have reached out and have left a voicemail. Once we hear back, we will update their response.

United Township:

We have reached out and have left a voicemail. Once we hear back, we will update their response.

West Liberty:

We have reached out and have left a voicemail. Once we hear back, we will update their response.

