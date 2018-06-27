National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Eureka, Kansas

Stormy weather brought at least one tornado to Kansas Tuesday, destroying property and causing injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down in Eureka just before 7:30 p.m.

Five people have been injured as a result of the tornado. One of the injured suffered critical injuries.

Over 5,000 people were without power due to the storm. Local officials expect the cleanup process to take some time.

"We're seeing a lot of damaged structures We're seeing a lot of roofs, that are torn up." Eureka Fire Department Chief Doug Williams said. "We're seeing some totally lost garage and outbuildings. We've got some businesses that have totally lost their buildings."

"You know it's been two years ago since the last one," Williams said. "And we have some homes that just finally got totally reconstructed from two years ago. Now I don't know that those same homes have been damaged, but I do know that it takes a long time to get the... that reconstruction done."

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency proclamation Tuesday night.