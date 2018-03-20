National Weather Service warns of second tornado in Alabama after severe storms roll through

Severe storms ravaged the small town of Jacksonville, Alabama Monday night.

Late Monday night the National Weather Service warned residents of a tornado on Twitter.

The storms produced tornadoes that ripped through this Dollar General.

After the first tornado rolled through, the National Weather Service warned of a second tornado.

There were several buildings on the Jacksonville State University campus that also sustained damage.

Witnesses say the roof collapsed on one building.

Officials are still assessing all of the damage, and it's unclear how many people may have been injured.