National election cybersecurity committee reappoints Secretary Pate

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has been reappointed to a national committee that works to mitigate election cyber threats and other risks.

When the Election Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Council (EIS-GCC) was created in October 2017, Secretary Pate was a charter member. He was reappointed in July.

The committee assists with communication between local, state and federal agencies about potential threats.

“Cybersecurity is race without a finish line,” Secretary Pate said. “We must remain constantly vigilant to protect the integrity of our elections. It requires a team effort and the EIS-GCC is fully committed to the goal of clean and fair elections across the country.”

EIS-GCC works with the Department of Homeland Security to establish cyber best practices and communication protocols for threat notification.