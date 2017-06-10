Nationwide recall issued for undeclared allergens in multiple food products

A massive recall has been issued nationwide for multiple chicken, spaghetti, and meatball products made by three major brands.

The recall affects products made by Tyson, Conagra, and Gourmet Boutique. The problem arose after an ingredient supplier for the three brands alerted them that bread crumbs they supplied potentially contained undeclared milk.

The recall affects three different kinds of frozen breaded chicken products from Gourmet Boutique that were produced between February 3 and June 2. The total recall amount for Gourmet Boutique is at an estimated 294,744 pounds.

Tyson is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of breaded chicken products. Eight different kinds of chicken patties and fritters are being recalled. They were sold in cases weighing 20 pounds or more and were purchased primarily by schools and other institutions. The products were made between Aug. 17, 2016 and Jan.14, 2017.

Conagra is recalling six different kinds of pasta and meatball products, including Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells & meatballs. All six products were made in January and sold in 14.75-oz. cans, amounting to an estimated 700,125 pounds of product.

There have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to any of these products, but consumers are urged not to use them and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information on the recall for any of these products, visit the link listed for each of the brands.