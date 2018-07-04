Nature rebounding because of conservation

The Iowa Environmental Stewardship Award is announced every year through the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. It recognizes cattle producers who try to protect the environment while also increasing productivity and profitability.

This year, Randy and Denise Eddy received the award by turning acres of cropland to hay or pasture.

Randy Eddy looks at the year so far, “It’s been a challenge this spring, with the weather we had in April, we calve in April and, you know, it was a little tough for them, but made it through okay ”

Eddy likes to hunt, but most of the time he finds himself just sitting in the stand listening to nature, he says there’s a pattern.

“First thing’s you know, the turkey’s will come through a cackling. And then a little later, you’ll hear the hoot owls starting to hoot back and forth, talking to each other. It just progresses and hopefully there’s a few deer that will come out in between time.”

But without providing habitat, many of these animals would not be as common.

“You got to have the place in the environment for them and, you know, our switchgrass acres, I mean, are perfect cover for the deer, for pheasant, for quail. You get that in there and then the bobcats have made a comeback, turkeys are the same way. When I was a

youngster, there just wasn’t any. And now, you know, you’ve got turkeys everywhere.”

It was a simple change for his farm. He likes to raise cattle.

“I mean, that’s the big thing is we took a lot of that errodable ground out of production and put it back to hay or pasture.”

But ultimately, Eddy thinks fixing up the land is the right thing to do.

“You know I truly feel like with all the changes that have been made we’re a lot more conscientious about what we do, how we do it to protect the environment,” Eddy says. “That is the big thing, just leaving it better than the way a person found it. And I think we have.”