Near Record Highs This Weekend

A blocking pattern is setting up for the upper midwest and it doesn't appear to be moving anytime soon. This will summer like heat to build over the region and highs will soar in the upper 80s and low 90s both Friday and Saturday. In fact Saturday will be close to record high territory for much of the area. Even though temps will be slightly cooler next week, we will still top out in the mid 80s while average highs will only be in the 70s. Long story short, summer isn't over yet!