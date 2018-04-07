Nearly 400 firefighters meet in Amboy, Illinois for extrication training

Nearly 400 firefighters from Illinois met in the small town of Amboy for their 10th Bi-annual extrication training Saturday. Vehicle extrication is the process of removing a vehicle from around a person who has been involved in a motor vehicle accident when conventional means of exit are impossible.

So hundreds suited up for hands-on training to enhance their skills in case of an emergency. From firefighting techniques to training to cut vehicles open, with new hydraulic tools and saws, fire officials say this is all about sharpening their skills

For 22-year-old firefighter, David Hudson, learning new techniques is what he's all about.

"Most of us haven't used some of these tools, they're constantly coming out with new tools and new techniques," he said. "We don't use it every day, it's occasional that we use them so it's always a good thing to be able to train on them and learn more from it."

With hands-on training from experienced fire rescue officials, like Mike Huffman, he says these training sessions will make each department better.

"The students are picking up the basics that they can take back to their department and teach their folks back home what they learned here today," he said.

Over 400 determined firefighters training on a number of new techniques, young firefighters like David Huson say, they'll be ready, all thanks to this experience

"If eventually, your department uses it you know how to use and you'll be able to possibly train other people to use it," he said.

