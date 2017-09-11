Nearly 4.5 million without power in Florida

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have lost power as Hurricane Irma moves over the state.

Transformer blows in Tampa during Hurricane Irma

And utility officials say it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. Farther north, more than 100,000 are in the dark in Georgia.

Much of eastern Alabama and coastal South Carolina are under tropical storm warnings as Irma pummels Florida, weakening on its march northward.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will cross Monday into southwest Georgia, where a hurricane warning was in effect for a large rural area including the cities of Albany and Valdosta.

Rain already is falling in parts of the state, including metro Atlanta, early Monday.