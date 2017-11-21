Nearly half of US cancer deaths blamed on unhealthy behavior

A new look at cancer in the U.S. finds that nearly half of cancer deaths are caused by smoking, poor diet and other unhealthy behaviors.

That's less than commonly-cited estimates from more than 35 years ago, a result of new research methods and changes in American society. Smoking rates have plummeted, for example, while obesity rates have risen dramatically.

The study found that 45 percent of cancer deaths and 42 percent of diagnosed cancer cases could be attributed to risks that are not inherited, like drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes.

A British study conducted in 1981 attributed more than two-thirds of cancer deaths to these factors.

The study was conducted by the American Cancer Society and published online Tuesday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.