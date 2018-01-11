Nearly ten flu-related deaths reported in the Quad Cities area

The flu is widespread across the country.

Rock Island County reports four deaths due to flu-related illnesses.

The Center for Disease Control reports six deaths in Iowa, two in the southeastern part of the state and one in eastern Iowa.

Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson believes it's not only those with lower immune systems like children and the elderly but everyone is at risk.

"When you're a middle aged adult, you're not thinking it's going to kill you," says Gustafson. "The flu does kill people."

Several local area nursing homes are taking the necessary precautions.

"Elderly individuals needs to be careful because their immune system is already compromised," says Diane Bajc, Friendship Manor's Director of Nurses.

The assisted living facility says it has one reported case of the influenza virus, which is why they have signs warning visitors to be careful.

"We are telling people if they are sick please don't come in because our elderly people are compromised," she adds.

There's still time to get the flu shot and it takes ten to fourteen days to become effective.

"Even if you do get the shot, that doesn't mean you won't get the flu," adds Gustafson. "But the flu that they do acquire will be less than potent."

Health professionals say the best advice is to listen to your body.

Flu symptoms include a fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, muscle aches, sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhea.

