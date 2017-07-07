Nebraska man accused of threatening Iowa US Sen. Joni Ernst

An Omaha man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats against Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

The FBI's Omaha office says in a news release that the 64-year-old man was arrested Friday by FBI agents in Omaha.

The man's case did not appear Friday in federal online court records. The release says he will be taken to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for an initial court appearance.

An FBI spokesman in Omaha did not respond to questions about the nature of the threats. A news release from the Iowa office of the FBI says no other information or comments about the case will be made until court documents are filed.

Ernst's office referred questions to U.S. Capitol Police, which said Friday it does not comment on ongoing investigations.