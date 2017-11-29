Suspects gain access to garage and steal car from Davenport home

Neighbors on 61st and Hancock Avenue have always kept a close eye on one another, but it was until Monday night when members of their "neighborhood watch group" had to jump into action. Club president, Arthur Wentworth said he saw a light on inside his truck parked in the driveway during the middle of the night. Once he walked downstairs he noticed his garage was left wide open and his daughter's car had been stolen.

"It just shocked me that this would happen and I really was just surprised," Wentworth said. "Especially in this neighborhood we're so close and things just don't happen like that."

Wentworth believe the suspects opened his unlocked truck, gaining access to his garage key code. From there, he said the suspects found a spare set of keys to his daughter's car inside the garage and took off. His neighbor, Zane Nims, said he witnessed the entire thing.

"I just remember thinking that when they were running in the garage that they were going in the house and so I just ran over there as quick as I could."

Although the car hasn't been located, Wentworth is grateful for his neighbor for keeping a watchful eye. He pledges to lock his doors from now on and is encouraging others to start neighborhood watch groups. You can find more information by visiting www.cityofdavenport.com and clicking on "Our Community" and then the "Neighborhoods" tab.

Wentworth said the stolen vehicle is a 2012 Volkeswagen Passat with he license plate EDT864. If you have any information regarding any stolen vehicles you are urged to call Davenport Police.

