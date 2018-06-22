Neighbors React to Moline officer-involved shooting

Some showed up to work today to find the north alley behind their businesses completely taped off and inaccessible to the public after the Moline police said a suspect was shot down after an exchange of gunfire with officers.

The alley between 34th and 31st street is where the officer-involved shooting happened early Friday morning. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the reported burglary, but

people say they're glad with how the situation was handled.

Hair stylist Michele Reynolds praised the police, saying, "They had it under control right away. It doesn't make me feel uncomfortable because the police were up here that quickly. That makes me think they were doing their job."

The Quik Stop Oil Change Shop was near the end of the pursuit.

And workers there say the violence in the area is starting to get to close to home. "I think as these things tend to keep going on it's nothing new in society around here, but it seems to be getting more and more prevalent," says Josh Nelson. "In a day and age where people need to be more cognizant of each other and coming together and worrying about each other in the community and making lives better we have this stuff happen, which puts us back."

The suspect is a 26-year old male and he's in the hospital in Peoria at this time. The officers involved in the incident were given administrative leave, which is protocol, while the investigation is ongoing.