Neighbors ask for traffic upgrades near proposed Portillo's site in Davenport

Around a dozen neighbors from around the proposed 6.5 acre rezoning request off of 53rd Street hired an attorney to represent their interests.

They are asking for traffic upgrades near the proposed site. They say if their conditions are met, they would support the new development.

WCT wants to rezone 6.5 acres of land between Lorton Ave. and Fairhaven Drive off of 53rd Street. The site is across from the new Costco. Land for that project was rezoned in Summer 2017.

Plan and Zoning will meet on July 2 to vote on a recommendation for city council.