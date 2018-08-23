Neighbors clean deployed solider's yard

A Clinton man was put on notice by the city that he needed to cut his grass or be fined. The problem is he's a member of the military serving out-of-the-country right now.

“When we got here, the weeds were about five foot tall. All the way throughout the backyard,” said Travis Winter, Owner A Cut Above Lawn Service.

This was the condition a house on Cleveland Street in Clinton looked like.

“Then I seen the notice from the city saying he had five days to get it cleaned up,” said Hope Ralston, neighbor of Zachary Hines. “So I was like, there's no way, you couldn't get to the door, you couldn't see the windows, you couldn't see any of the house really,”

Hope and Shane Ralston have lived next door to the property that belongs to National Guard solider Zachary Hines.

Hines is currently deployed overseas. Recently, Hope and her husband came home to see a notice on his door saying he had a few days to clean up the overgrown grass and weeds. They quickly went to the city explaining Hines' situation.

“Gave some extension, she said if we see progress we'll let you keep going on this,” said Shane Ralston, neighbor of Zachary Hines.

The two did the best they could, but they needed extra hands.

“Last year when he left, he had people come and we kind of tackled it together,” said Hope. “Then this year, no body showed up,”

So Hope went on Facebook asking for help and someone tagged local lawn service owner Travis Winter. Winter brought his employee over with his equipment and they started working for free.

“It's great, it's amazing that people are coming together for someone they don't even know,” said Hope.

Winter says the community has been good to him. So he wanted to show the same gratitude back.

“Veteran that is out fighting for our country to keep us safe,” said winter. “It was really an honor and a pleasure to be able to come and help somebody out like that,”

Proving the true meaning of a community coming together.

“I was overwhelmed and even people were like Oh, I’m in tears and I’m like, me too,” said Hope. “It’s great because he doesn't deserve a ticket,”

The city said they were not notified that the homeowner was deployed. They are now working with neighbors to take care of the situation.

Someone has also agreed to come to the house every day to make sure the yard is picked up and maintained until Hines comes back home sometime in September.

