Neighbors help 94-year-old WWII veteran escape burning home

Max Wilson is thankful to be alive after flames engulfed his home early Wednesday morning. The 94-year-old WWII veteran was asleep when he first smelled the smoke coming from the garage.

"I smelled smoke and jumped out of bed believe it or not as agile as I am," Wilson said. "I open the garage door because I could see smoke and the combustion almost knocked me down like an explosion and then I saw flames."

As Wilson escaped his home he was met by neighbors on his driveway, ready to take care of him. His next door neighbor, Troy Winder saw the smoke from his kitchen window.

"I looked out and I saw smoke billowing out of the garage area and I got on the phone and called 911."

According to Winder, an 8-year-old on his way to school first spotted the smoke coming from Wilson's home. The student's mother called 911 too.

"That's what neighbors do, that's what people should do."

Nearly everything in Wilson's home was destroyed aside from the glasses and clothes he was wearing. While the veteran comes to grips with what happened, he said he's overcome challenges before. After serving more two years overseas he knows tomorrow is never promised.

"We brought back three planes that never flew again that's how lucky we were."

Wilson has lived alone since his wife passed away in May. Right now, he's receiving assistance from the Red Cross and several neighbors who have taken him under his wing. Wilson will turn 95 next month and said he's grateful for the strength he was given.

"I can't explain it, I do believe that God or someone made me stronger than any other member of my family."