Neighbors help Bettendorf family clean up from storm damage

Storms packing 60-mile-per-hour winds downed trees and power lines across the Quad City area overnight, but they didn't knock down community spirit in one Bettendorf neighborhood.

Neighbors gathered at Mark Dilley's Deerbrook home Friday, June 16, 2017, after the storm brought down a large tree in his yard.

It didn't hit the house, but the job to remove it was too big for Dilley to tackle by himself. So, he got on Facebook and asked his neighbors for a little help. The response was heartwarming.

"In a way, it didn't surprise me, but it did," Dilley said.

"We had about eight people show up from our neighborhood that were more than willing to help us with their chainsaws and trucks and within a matter of about an hour and a half we had the tree down and cut up," he added.

Now in more manageable pieces, Dilley plans to take all of the cut-up wood to the Scott County Recycle Center for disposal.