Neighbors in East Moline voice concerns over high-traffic street

Residents along 172nd Street North in East Moline are voicing concerns due to increased traffic in their secluded neighborhood. The street is known as the primary access road to the Rock Island County Landfill. William Dildine said he notices several semi-trucks speeding past his house each day.

"You can hear the noise, the boom, the bang," Dildine said. "You're sitting in the house and it sounds like they are coming through the house."

Recently, traffic has increased even more due to the I-74 bridge project. Several trucks use 172nd Street to bring waste and debris to the landfill. The street is a 15 mph speed zone and after several complaints the East Moline Police Department has upped patrols. Officers are now conducting targeted patrols, specifically looking for cars or trucks exceeding the speed limit. Within the last few weeks, the department has issued two tickets to semi-truck drivers and has issued several warnings.

While Dildine said speeding is the main concern, he said the roads are also in desperate need of repair. City Engineer, Tim Kammler, said maintenance crews are prioritizing with the little funding they have. Kammler said crews will make improvements to 172nd Street once traffic has slowed from the bridge project.

"Right now that project is on hold because we are waiting for the trucks from the I-74 job to finish what they're doing on 172nd Street so we didn't want to spend a bunch of money when we have so little to begin with."

According to city leaders, repairs to the street will be accounted for in the 2018 capital improvement plan.