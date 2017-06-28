Neighbors in Morrison concerned about animal neglect at a foreclosed home

Residents on west Main Street in Morrison, Illinois are voicing concerns over possible animal neglect at a nearby home. Dan Scott lives across the street and said it's been an ongoing issue for the last month.

"The only thing I am worried about is the animals, I am not an animal rights activist at all I just think that every life needs to be respected."

Scott said the animals have been taken out once in the last week. Several neighbors said they've heard the animals barking and crying throughout the night.

"We hear them the people in the house yell obscenities and scream at the animals."

TV6 found out that the home is a foreclosure. The city confirmed the water is tuned off and police said the power isn't on either. The daughter of the woman who lives in the home declined to go on camera, but says she takes the animals out frequently and that they are being cared for properly. She said there are two dogs and six cats inside the home. According to Animal Control, a citation can't be issued unless there are signs of neglect. Officers said they have observed the animals through the windows twice and all appear to be healthy.

"It's heartbreaking to hear those dogs cry," Scott said.

Neighbors are pleading for the owner of the animals to provide proper care. According to records, the home was sold to a bank. There is still no word on when or if the people or animals will be evicted.

