Neighbors locking up after several car burglaries in Geneseo

Neighbors in one Geneseo neighborhood are locking their doors after a series of car burglaries on Wednesday evening. Jim Goodrich said he was getting home around 11 p.m. when he noticed three males in his driveway.

"A guy came running out of my garden with a black bag and he ran between the two houses over here," Goodrich said. "Another one came running out and he ran across the street and I was yelling at him, and he just marched on down the street. "

Shortly after, officers arrested Isaiah Sanchez (22), Andrew Doxsee (19), and a 16-year-old male. All three are from Muscatine, Iowa. Maria Montez said her boyfriend had a pocket knife, checkbook and his keys stolen from his car.

"I am just glad that they got him, they got him red handed."

Police are still trying to figure out why the suspects came from Muscatine. Meantime, neighbors fear they came to pick on smaller towns.

"We will be locking things up knowing that kids are starting to go around and break into places in small towns now."

