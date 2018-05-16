Neighbors praise Dixon High School resource officer, Mark Dallas

Dixon Police identified the school resource officer involved in the shooting as Officer Mark Dallas. Dallas is a 15 year veteran of the Dixon Police Department. He has been assigned as the Dixon High School Resource Officer for the past 5 years. Police say Dallas was shot at numerous times by the suspect during the incident but is unharmed.

Following the incident, neighbors of Dallas said he gave the community a sigh of relief, saving dozens of kids.

"You see all of these shootings and all of a sudden it's here in your town," said Barabra Harney. She's lived next to Dallas for over a decade. She says Dallas is not only a standup officer but a standup man.

"He's a community guy, and he's a family guy, and thank god he's the one that's in that school working," she said.

Those words were echoed by his next-door neighbor, John Schafer. "He didn't let this situation get escalated and it never got escalated so he did a wonderful job and I accommodate him for that,' Schafer said.

He's a man who put himself in harm's way to save dozens. and a man these neighbors are proud to have in their backyard.