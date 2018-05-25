Neighbors react to Davenport couple arrested after keeping daughter locked in a room for a year

Two adults from Davenport are in jail after police say they were neglecting an adult woman with intellectual disabilities.

Davenport police were called to the 1700 block of Jenna Drive on Thursday in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers found a man and his wife were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

56-year-old Eugene Harris told police his wife, 47-year-old Kimberly Williams was keeping her intellectually disabled adult daughter locked in her room at all times. Harris also told police the daughter was drinking water from a toilet. Harris was urging his wife to take her daughter to the doctor for several days but she refused to take her.

"You hear these things, and you don't want to believe they can happen in your neighborhood, certainly not just a few doors down the street from you," said John Kleffmann, he's a resident who's lived on Jenna Drive for 9 years.

He says it's hard to believe someone's life was in danger, behind closed doors. "It just sickens me that people would have the ability to treat another human being with such disregard," he said.

56-year-old Eugene Harris and 47-year-old Kimberly Williams lived just 4 doors down from Kleffmann, he says they were a couple that was rarely seen.

"To hear that they were kind of keeping someone indoors kind of probably explains why I never really knew them," he said.

TV6 asked the Handicap Development Center in Davenport, to see what options people have if they're taking care of a mentally disabled individual, Carol Foster, is the Vice President of Resource Development here at HDC. She says HDC offers multiple services, daily check-ups at caregivers home, or training sessions to properly care for someone's who's disabled.

"If a family is feeling stressed or they need a break because it is a 24-hour responsibility when you're taking care of a person with a disability, some people ask that they get support pretty often when they need somebody to come in there and assist," said Foster.

Now neighbors like John Kleffmann are looking to make a change. "As a community, we need to be more involved, see something say something but in this particular case what you don't see you don't know," he said.