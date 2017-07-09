Neighbors react to fire, death investigation of Morrison resident

Two female juveniles were taken into custody early Sunday with formal charges pending in regards to a house fire at the 800 block of West Park Street and the death of 53-year old Peggy Schroeder.

Residents of the area remember Schroeder as someone who loved spending time in her garden.

"Her backyard's immaculate," says neighbor Stephanie Becker. "She just took really good care of it."

Mark Marinangeli, who lives across the street from Schroeder agrees.

"She liked to come over and talk about her plants," he recalls. "She was always working outside doing different things."

Neighbors were surprised and saddened to hear about her death.

Whiteside County Dispatch received a call for a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

"The fire department entered the house and eventually located a body inside," says Chief Brian Melton of Morrison Police Department.

Morrison Police along with several other different agencies are contining the investigation.

"There's no danger to anyone in the community," says Lt. John Booker of Whiteside County Sheriff's Department. "We have a good handle on the situation."

While authorities investigate, the crime scene remains active. Many neighbors say this is a site to see.

"Around this neighborhood it's always kind of close knit, everybody knows everybody," explains Marinangeli.

Neighbors also say Schroeder was deaf which is why they kept an extra eye on her.

She lived with one of her two daughters in Morrison.

Police say there will be an update to the investigation Monday afternoon.

