Neighbors save dog dangling from two-story building

Neighbors race into action after a dog is found dangling helplessly from a second-story balcony.

Terlisa Perry watched the events unfold, “Everybody's hearts was just racing and beating and pounding we was just so terrified this dog was going to fall to its death."

Perry says neighbors were calling 911, trying to get help for the dog.

One neighbor threw down a sheet, hoping to brace the dog’s fall.

Perry says he the dog was barely holding on, “His hind legs is what was holding him up there and he was bracing with his front paws and he was dangling there for so long and every time he would move everybody was gasping."

Witnesses describe it as a long 40 minutes of waiting until the dog finally fell to safety saying, "I honestly couldn't believe we caught the dog because it was like something out of the movie or something. I didn't think that would something that would happen to me in 100 years."

Perry says it was a moving moment, “I was terrified, everyone was cheering.”

The dog’s owner couldn’t be found so a neighbor took the pup to an animal clinic to be checked out. The dog is expected to be ok.

