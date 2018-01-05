Neighbors voice concerns over reckless driving on Harrison Street

For months, Davenport Police have been working to decrease the number of cars speeding and driving recklessly on Harrison Street. Jennifer Jordan manages Lendi's Gyros on 10th and Harrison Street and said the problem is out of hand.

"Two days ago we had an accident, it was in between 9th and 10th on Harrison and it was loud enough that we could hear it in the store," said Jordan. "People are speeding down the hill and then people trying to come off from the side streets are just getting nailed."

Authorities said they are conducting "team enforcement." This entails sing a laser on cars and pulling them over on side streets to issue citations. Lieutenant Shawn Voigts said mobile speeding trailers are also used but don't work as well during the winter months.

Meantime, neighbors argue more enforcement is needed. Several people are now pushing for additional speed cameras to cut down on the issue. According to police, Harrison Street is a State Highway and would require approval from the State of Iowa before a permanent camera is put up. Voigts said this is an extensive process and that the state hasn't been in favor of other speed cameras in other parts of the city in past years. Police are continuing to urge everyone to go the speed limit. If you're caught speeding tickets range from $65-$180.