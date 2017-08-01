Neighbors weigh in on Palmer College 10-year master plan

Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport has big plans for the next decade which include expanding its footprint in the area. On Tuesday, August 1st a 10-year campus master plan went before the Plan and Zoning Commission for a public hearing. It would mean big investment but neighbors still have plenty of questions.

The campus wants to fall under a Planned Institutional District which would mean rezoning about 38 acres of property. The general area is from Harrison over to Pershing and 12th to 5th Street. Palmer has a long list of ideas aimed to improve the campus and the surrounding areas, but there are several properties within the area that aren't a part of the college.

With his auto service business nestled at the bottom of Harrison Street hill for the last 13 years, Rich Gravert says Palmer College has been a good neighbor. However, with his property falling within a rezoning proposal and showing as a parking lot on the future land use map, he's unclear on what it all could mean for his livelihood.

"That's why I'd really hate to stop progress but on the other hand I've got to watch out for myself too," said Rich Gravert, owner of Gravert's Auto Service.

He voiced his concerns before the Plan and Zoning Commission. City staff say if all is approved he'll be able to continue business as usual. There's nothing forcing properties that fall within the master plan to sell to Palmer.

The land-use plan also calls for demolishing some old buildings, vacation of some cross streets, added student housing, as well as athletic fields and green spaces.

"Our needs today are different than what they're going to be down the road so we need to look at that and make plans accordingly," said Jim O'Connor, a spokesperson for Palmer College.

The college plans to spend around $50 million over the next ten years. It's an investment that's sure to impact the surrounding areas. For that, several in favor offered support at the public hearing.

"We see it as a roadmap to increasing the amenities along Brady and along Harrison," said Scott Tunnicliff, Executive Director of the Hilltop Campus Village.

Moving forward, there could be more to work out with properties Palmer doesn't own.

"We're certainly willing to look at not only how we address these legal nonconforming uses, but as we get into the bigger project for the whole code rewrite we will be looking at that," said Matt Flynn, Davenport Senior Planning Manager.

Palmer College officials say the 10-year master plan would better define the campus borders, improve pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow, and encourage growth for the college and surrounding neighborhoods. The issue goes back before the Plan and Zoning Commission on August 15th.