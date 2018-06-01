UPDATE: Students going back into Neil Armstrong Elementary after precautionary evacuation

UPDATE: We have spoken with Bettendorf schools and they said MidAmerican has investigated and could not find anything.

The students and staff are being let back into the building.

ORIGINAL: According to the Neil Armstrong Elemtary School's website, there is currently a temporary evacuation in place for the school.

The website states there was an odor of gas that was detectable at the school. The students and staff have evacuated the school to a safe relocation spot while MidAmerican investigates.

We have a crew headed to the scene right now. This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as more information becomes available.